Maa Behen X Review: Madhuri Dixit Impresses, But Netflix's Dark Comedy Splits Fans | Entertainment

Netflix's Maa Behen has sparked a major debate on X. While Madhuri Dixit's powerful performance is winning praise, many viewers are criticizing the screenplay and comedy. From glowing reviews to harsh reactions, here's everything social media is saying about the film starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan.

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