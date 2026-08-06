Want to Attract Money? Vastu Says Stop These Common Habits Before It's Too Late
Want to improve your financial prospects? Discover Vastu-inspired tips on everyday habits that are traditionally believed to influence prosperity, positive energy and wealth, along with simple changes you can make at home.
16
Image Credit : AI Image
Main door: Gateway of positivity and wealth
Your main door is the first point where energy enters the house. It connects the outside world to your home's environment. As per Vastu, a main door in the North, East, or Northeast direction is very auspicious. Always keep this area clean and tidy. Don't let clutter, shoes, or any obstacles pile up here. The door should always open inwards, allowing positive energy to flow in freely. Make sure the entrance is well-lit to attract more financial opportunities.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Gemini AI
North direction: Kuber's direction
According to Vastu Shastra, the North is the direction of Kuber, the god of wealth. This direction governs money accumulation and opens up new sources of income. You must always keep the North direction clean and open. Don't store heavy or unwanted items here. If possible, place a small water fountain or an aquarium in the North. This improves the flow of positive energy and strengthens your financial situation. Avoid placing heavy furniture in this area.
36
Image Credit : AI
Keep the tijori or cash locker in the right direction
Your money, jewellery, and important documents form the base of your financial stability. Storing them in the right direction helps cut down unnecessary expenses. You should place your 'tijori' or locker in the southwest corner of the house. Make sure its door opens towards the North. A north-facing locker receives the special blessings of Lord Kuber, ensuring a steady increase in income. Placing a mirror opposite the locker is also considered lucky, as it symbolises the doubling of wealth.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Kitchen and the right direction:
The kitchen is directly linked to the health, energy, and prosperity of the family members. According to Vastu, the southeast direction is the best for a kitchen. You should never have the kitchen in the North. This creates a clash between the water and fire elements, which can lead to extra expenses, mental stress, and health problems. If you spot any water leaks, fix them immediately. Vastu says leaking water is just like leaking money.
56
Image Credit : Asianet News
Follow this rule to increase positive energy
Near the main door, place a picture of Mahalakshmi or auspicious symbols like Swastik and Om. Planting a Tulsi in the northeast direction boosts positive energy and wards off negativity. Avoid keeping thorny plants like cactus inside the house, as they can create friction in relationships. Also, regularly clean away any spiderwebs. Vastu says spiderwebs are an obstacle to financial progress and success.
66
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Special Vastu Tip:
Always keep the northeast corner of your house, which is the pooja area, light and clean. You should not keep heavy items, large cupboards, or build a toilet in this space. If you do, it can create obstacles in your financial growth and career.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos