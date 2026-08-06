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Main door: Gateway of positivity and wealth

Your main door is the first point where energy enters the house. It connects the outside world to your home's environment. As per Vastu, a main door in the North, East, or Northeast direction is very auspicious. Always keep this area clean and tidy. Don't let clutter, shoes, or any obstacles pile up here. The door should always open inwards, allowing positive energy to flow in freely. Make sure the entrance is well-lit to attract more financial opportunities.