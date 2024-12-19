Oranges, Kiwis to Berries: 7 Winter fruits that help you lose weight

7 winter fruits for weight loss. Want to lose weight during winter? Learn about the best 7 winter fruits like oranges, kiwi, and star fruit.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 6:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Winter Fruits

Seasonal winter fruits help provide essential antioxidants and vitamins like Vitamin C, boosting overall immunity.

article_image2

Fruits for Weight Loss

Explore 7 best winter fruits that aid in weight loss while helping combat viral infections and boosting overall health.

article_image3

Oranges

Oranges are packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help boost your metabolism during winter and aid digestion, controlling appetite.

article_image4

Kiwis

Kiwis are full of Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium, promoting smooth bowel movements and aiding weight loss.

article_image5

Custard Apple

Custard apple is a fiber-rich tropical seasonal fruit, packed with Vitamin C, helping relieve constipation.

article_image6

Berries

Enjoy berries like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries for weight loss. They are low in calories and provide essential nutrients.

article_image7

Grapefruit

Grapefruit is full of soluble fiber and low in calories, keeping you full for longer and aiding weight loss.

article_image8

Apples

Apples are rich in fiber, providing a feeling of fullness. They also help boost your metabolism, contributing to effective weight loss.

article_image9

Consult a Nutritionist

While these fruits can aid weight loss, it's always recommended to consult a nutritionist before making dietary changes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to Identify Fake Paneer: A complete guide to ensure authenticity and quality NTI

How to Identify Fake Paneer: A complete guide to ensure authenticity and quality

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

SHOCKING claims say people caught chlamydia (STI) from gym equipment. Experts reveal if YOU could be at risk shk

SHOCKING claims say people caught chlamydia (STI) from gym equipment. Experts reveal if YOU could be at risk

Scientists reveal health risks of 8 Disney Princesses: Lung disease for Cinderella, rabies for Belle and more snt

Scientists reveal health risks of 8 Disney Princesses: Lung disease for Cinderella, rabies for Belle and more

As holiday season approaches, experts warn that high-intensity drinking is worse than binge-drinking shk

As holiday season approaches, experts warn that high-intensity drinking is worse than binge-drinking

Recent Stories

Russia made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India AJR

Russia-made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India

Tesla Stock Rebounds Pre-Market After Worst Day In Over 2 Months: Retail Bearishness Eases Slightly

Tesla Stock Rebounds Pre-Market After Worst Day In Over 2 Months: Retail Bearishness Eases Slightly

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star NTI

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star NTI

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon