Oranges, Kiwis to Berries: 7 Winter fruits that help you lose weight
Winter Fruits
Seasonal winter fruits help provide essential antioxidants and vitamins like Vitamin C, boosting overall immunity.
Fruits for Weight Loss
Oranges
Oranges are packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help boost your metabolism during winter and aid digestion, controlling appetite.
Kiwis
Kiwis are full of Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium, promoting smooth bowel movements and aiding weight loss.
Custard Apple
Custard apple is a fiber-rich tropical seasonal fruit, packed with Vitamin C, helping relieve constipation.
Berries
Enjoy berries like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries for weight loss. They are low in calories and provide essential nutrients.
Grapefruit
Grapefruit is full of soluble fiber and low in calories, keeping you full for longer and aiding weight loss.
Apples
Apples are rich in fiber, providing a feeling of fullness. They also help boost your metabolism, contributing to effective weight loss.
Consult a Nutritionist
While these fruits can aid weight loss, it's always recommended to consult a nutritionist before making dietary changes.