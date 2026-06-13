Can mango peels really be turned into fertilizer? This simple kitchen hack is gaining popularity among plant lovers. Learn how to make liquid fertilizer from mango peels, how it nourishes your plants, and how often you should use it for the best growth results.

Liquid Fertilizer for Plants: People who love gardening often spend a lot of money on expensive fertilizers to help their plants grow better. However, many organic waste items from your kitchen can be very beneficial for your plants. During mango season, most of us eat the fruit and throw the peels in the dustbin. But did you know that these same peels can be turned into a natural liquid fertilizer packed with nutrients? This can help your plants grow better and look much greener.

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Why are mango peels so good for plants?

Mango peels contain potassium, phosphorus, and several other important minerals that play a key role in plant development. These nutrients help make the roots stronger, boost leaf growth, and support the development of flowers and fruits. This is why fertilizer made from mango peels is considered a great source of natural nutrition.

Here’s how to make the liquid fertilizer

Making liquid fertilizer from mango peels is very easy. First, take some fresh mango peels and put them in a large pot or a plastic container. Now, add enough water to cover them completely. Cover the container and let it sit for 3 to 5 days. During this time, the nutrients from the peels will dissolve into the water. After the time is up, strain the mixture and keep the liquid aside for use.

How to use it on your plants

Instead of pouring the prepared liquid fertilizer directly on the plants, you should first dilute it with some water. After that, pour it around the base of the plants, near the roots. You can use this once a week. This method provides a slow and steady supply of nutrients, helping your plants grow better. It is especially useful for plants in pots.

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Great for flowers and vegetables

This natural fertilizer can be used for flowering plants, green vegetables, and many decorative plants. With regular use, you may notice that the plant leaves look greener and you might even see an increase in the number of flowers. It also helps reduce your dependence on chemical fertilizers.

Things to keep in mind

When making the fertilizer, make sure you use only fresh and clean peels. If the mixture starts to grow mould or has a very strong, bad smell, do not use it. Also, just like any other fertilizer, use it in limited quantities. If prepared and used correctly, this mango peel liquid fertilizer can be an easy and affordable way to give your plants a natural nutritional boost.

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