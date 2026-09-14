The exact cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem report is available. The Perumbavoor police have started their investigation into the matter.

A shocking incident has been reported from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, where a housewife was found burnt to death outside her home. The deceased has been identified as Indira, a resident of Pooppani. The incident came to light on Monday morning after Indira’s husband and son noticed that she was missing from her room. Concerned about her whereabouts, the two began searching around the house and its surroundings. During the search, they made the grim discovery of Indira’s body lying outside the house.

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According to the available information, the woman had suffered severe burn injuries. A bottle suspected to contain kerosene was also found near the spot, prompting further questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. Following the discovery, a forensic team reached the location and began examining the scene. Officials are collecting evidence from the area as part of the ongoing investigation.

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Police said the exact cause and circumstances of Indira’s death will be established only after the post-mortem examination is completed. The Perumbavoor police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are expected to examine the evidence collected from the scene and record statements from family members and others who may have information about what happened. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.