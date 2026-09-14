A family in Fort Kochi is accusing the Taluk Hospital of denying treatment to their 12-year-old son. The boy was rushed there after a nail pierced his foot while playing, but was allegedly turned away.

Mattancherry: A family from Mattancherry has made a serious allegation against the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. They claim the hospital refused to give even first aid to their 12-year-old son, Mohammed, after a nail went right through his toe.

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The incident happened on Saturday evening. Mohammed, son of Nazar from Pudukkattuparambil, was playing with his friends near his house when a nail pierced his toe. It went in one side and came out the other. Bleeding and in pain, the boy was immediately rushed to the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital.

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However, his parents allege that the hospital staff simply sent them away without providing any treatment. They were reportedly told to take the boy to Ernakulam General Hospital. The family also complained that the staff made no effort to comfort the distressed child or even help them get an ambulance.

Following this, they took Mohammed to a nearby private hospital. There, doctors removed the nail and provided the necessary treatment within minutes.