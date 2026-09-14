Satheesh was seriously injured after being hit by a car while walking along the road. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. The accident has left his family devastated, as he was their only hope.

Kollam: A young man who was undergoing treatment after being hit by a car has sadly passed away. The victim has been identified as Satheesh, a 38-year-old from Kocharippa Idappana in Madathara.

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The accident happened last Tuesday night. A car hit Satheesh while he was walking on the road. He suffered a very serious head injury. Locals immediately rushed him to the Kadakkal Taluk Hospital. From there, he was shifted to the intensive care unit at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

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Unfortunately, Satheesh passed away a few days ago while still receiving treatment at the medical college. He was the only earning member of his poor family, which includes his elderly parents, his wife, and a two-year-old daughter.