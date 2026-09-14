An 80-year-old woman with memory issues had a close shave in Thiruvalla after she accidentally fell into a deep ditch near her house. She managed to survive by clinging onto a vine until the fire force team arrived and rescued her.

Thiruvalla: Firefighters in Pathanamthitta's Thiruvalla turned heroes after they rescued an 80-year-old woman from a deep ditch in Peringara.

The woman, identified as Ambika from Vadakke Chelayil house in Peringara Panchayat's Ward 9, was saved in a dramatic operation. Ambika, who reportedly suffers from memory-related issues, accidentally slipped and fell into a ditch near her home.

Medical Negligence: Kochi Hospital Allegedly Turns Away Boy With Nail in Foot!

She fell into a very deep section where she couldn't stand. In a desperate bid to survive, she grabbed onto a vine that was hanging into the water and held on for her life.

Kayamkulam Accident: 10 Year Old’s Bike Ride Ends in Tragedy! Read On

Once locals found out, a team from the Thiruvalla fire station rushed to the spot. They used ropes and a ladder to carefully pull Ambika out of the ditch. The rescue was led by Senior Fire & Rescue Officer R. Sujith, along with officers Sreekanth, Anil Kumar, Rahul, and Ajmal.