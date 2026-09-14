A 10-year-old girl named Sreebhadra has died in a tragic accident in Kayamkulam. She was from Chettikulangara. The accident happened yesterday evening on KP Road. Police have CCTV footage which clearly shows that the private bus driver was driving recklessly, which led to the crash.

Alappuzha: Police in Alappuzha have filed a case against a private bus driver after his bus hit a bike on Kayamkulam's KP Road, killing a 10-year-old girl. They also have CCTV footage which shows the driver was driving carelessly. Locals are now demanding strict action to stop private buses from speeding in the area.

Kollam: Parent-Teacher Meeting Turns Into Nightmare for Woman! Read Details

The girl who died was 10-year-old Sreebhadra, a resident of Chettikulangara. The accident happened yesterday evening near Kadisha Church on KP Road. Sreebhadra was riding on the back of her father Sreekanth's bike. The 'Harisree' bus, which was coming from behind, hit their bike. Sreebhadra was thrown onto the road, and the bus ran over her leg. She died from heavy bleeding.

Student Drowning: Plus Two Boy Found Dead in Kallada River! Read Details

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Just a few days ago, a Class 10 student was killed in Chettikulangara after being hit by a private bus. People in the area are strongly demanding action to control the speeding and rash driving of these private buses. The police have already filed a case against the driver. The Motor Vehicles Department has also said that steps will be taken, including cancelling the driver's license.