The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Bhagyathara BT-71 draw held on Monday, September 14, 2026. The draw features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the result for the Bhagyathara BT-71 draw which took place on Monday, September 14. Thousands of players across the state are waiting for the draw with the main prize at Rs 1 crore and various other cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: Rs 1 Crore

The biggest attraction of the Bhagyathara BT-71 draw is the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Winners are requested to check the number of their ticket with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-71 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 - BK 800635

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - 800635

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - BK 669862

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - BE 167205

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 1264, 1588, 2019, 2119, 2287, 2545, 2856, 2994 4147, 4271, 5263, 6458, 6612, 6794, 6909, 7676 8649, 9688, 9866, 8898

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0009, 1963, 3605, 3724, 4793, 5955

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0445, 0531, 0848, 2925, 3508, 3782, 4496, 4573 5628, 5850, 6479, 6868, 7116, 7256, 7335, 7516 7520, 7737, 8439, 8719, 8798, 8861, 9070, 9330 9702

7th Prize: Rs 500 - 0377, 0473, 0498, 0611, 0665, 0856, 0993, 1066 1141, 1152, 1194, 1372, 1473, 1541, 2177, 2308 2363, 2519, 2635, 2918, 3221, 3575, 3609, 3636 3717, 3819, 3869, 4124, 4303, 4384, 4552, 4617 4819, 4836, 4881, 4945, 4959, 4992, 5178, 5180 5203, 5585, 5610, 5664, 5716, 5732, 5740, 5816 5869, 6054, 6159, 6200, 6245, 6264, 6430, 6817 6883, 6899, 6926, 7567, 7636, 7733, 7882, 7900 8079, 8213, 8216, 8222, 8794, 8853, 8943, 9096 9171, 9277, 9459, 9631

8th Prize: Rs 200 - 0191, 0261, 0309, 0571, 0667, 0897, 1115, 1320 1729, 2165, 2213, 2657, 3007, 3502, 3751, 4098 4715, 4732, 5173, 5895, 6228, 6982, 7261, 7648 7920, 8477, 8742, 9142, 9242, 9538, 9662, 9712 9918, 9662, 9712, 9918..

9th Prize: Rs 100

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

Winners will have to produce the original winning ticket, identity proof and other required documents at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorized banks to claim the prize.

The official will tell you to sign the back of the ticket right away and file your claim within the time limit.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Players may compare their numbers with those printed on their tickets by:

- Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette

- Kerala State Lotteries Department's website

- Official publications of lottery results

- Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are advised to verify their tickets against the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-71 Lottery Result Today (September 14): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The website does not support gambling.