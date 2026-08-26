In China, authorities have said a programmer's death in his office toilet is not work-related. Their strange reason is that the man died before he could even turn on his computer. The decision has sparked a huge controversy, with the man's wife and the public protesting against it.

A 39-year-old programmer's death in China has become a huge talking point. The man, identified only as Xing, collapsed and died in his office washroom. But authorities have refused to call it a work-related death, and their reason has sparked a major debate.

Xing was found dead in a washroom on the second floor of his office building. His company had asked for his death to be considered work-related. However, the Shenzhen Human Resources and Social Security Bureau rejected their request.

Found Collapsed in the Washroom

Reports say that after reaching the office, Xing asked for directions to the second-floor washroom. He didn't come out for a long time. When someone went to check, they found him collapsed inside. He was given CPR and other first aid, but they couldn't save him. Authorities have not yet revealed the official cause of death.

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Computer Wasn't Switched On

The authorities gave a strange reason for their decision. They said Xing had not reached his workstation or switched on his computer. Because of this, they argued he had not officially started his work for the day. So, his death cannot be considered as having happened 'during work'.

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Wife Files a Complaint

His wife is now fighting this decision and has asked for an official review. She said that her husband had worked at the company for four years and often stayed late, sometimes past 9 PM. She even mentioned one time when he worked until 2 in the morning.

Family Denied Compensation

If the death is classified as work-related, the family would get money for the funeral, benefits for dependents, and a one-time compensation payment. The company has given the family some money, but they haven't said how much. The whole issue has blown up on Chinese social media, with many people criticising the authorities. A Chinese lawyer, Zhang Jian, pointed out that an office washroom is very much a part of the workplace. He said using the washroom is a natural and essential need.