A tourist bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Kakkoor in Kerala’s Ernakulam district after its driver swerved to avoid a scooter that suddenly turned across the road. The bus crashed into a petrol pump before overturning. Around 35 people, including the driver, were injured, with four reportedly in serious condition.

A tourist bus carrying members of a wedding party overturned in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Thursday morning after the driver reportedly swerved to avoid a scooter. The accident took place near Kakkoor in Koothattukulam. CCTV footage from a nearby petrol pump captured the dramatic moments before the bus crashed and overturned. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Video of bus crash viral

According to initial reports, the scooter was travelling ahead of the tourist bus when it suddenly turned right across the road.

The bus driver reportedly tried to avoid hitting the two-wheeler and sharply swerved the vehicle. The bus then lost control, crashed into the side of a nearby petrol pump and overturned.

The scooter rider narrowly escaped being hit.

Scroll to load tweet…

Around 35 people, including the bus driver, were reportedly injured in the accident. Most of them suffered minor injuries, while four people were said to be in a serious condition. All the injured were taken to private hospitals in Koothattukulam for treatment.

Bus crash sparks debate

The CCTV footage has triggered a debate online over who was responsible for the crash.

Several social media users pointed out the scooter's sudden turn and said the rider's action appeared dangerous. Some said the narrow gap between the bus and the scooter showed how narrowly the rider escaped a direct collision.

However, others questioned the speed of the bus. Some viewers felt the bus appeared to be travelling too fast for that stretch of road and argued that overspeeding may also have contributed to the driver's inability to control the vehicle.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Road safety concerns highlighted

The crash has once again highlighted the risks caused by sudden turns and unsafe lane changes, especially on busy roads where large vehicles need more distance and time to stop or change direction safely.

Drivers of buses, cars and two-wheelers are expected to remain alert, maintain a safe distance and clearly indicate before turning or changing lanes.

The CCTV footage continues to circulate widely as authorities examine the circumstances behind the accident.