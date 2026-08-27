The driver, Jinu Babu (48), and his friend, Viswajith (24), were also injured in the crash. Police arrested them from the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Pathanamthitta: Police have arrested two men after they allegedly went on a drunken drive on Thiruvonam day, killing two people and injuring ten others. The incident happened in the heart of Pathanamthitta town, near Aban Junction, on Wednesday evening around 6:45 PM.

The accused were in a WagonR car that ploughed into a group of people. The crash resulted in the death of Aboobacker (72), a retired Fire Force officer from Valanchuzhi Kulasekharapathi. The car also hit and damaged two other vehicles in the chaos.

Police identified the driver as Jinu Babu (48) from Puthenpeedika and his passenger as Viswajith (24) from Omalloor. Both men sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, from where the police took them into custody.

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Among the injured are five migrant workers who have been shifted to Kottayam Medical College for advanced treatment. One of them is reportedly in a critical condition. These workers are Vijay Mandal (18), Ashkul (19), Ankit (22) from West Bengal, Antanis Minj from Assam, and Sanjith (18) from West Bengal. They were given first aid at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital before being referred.

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Four others—Rupesh (25), Janesh (26), Surya (21), and Sujan (30)—suffered minor injuries and were treated at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Police have slapped the accused with non-bailable charges, including drunk driving and culpable homicide. They will be produced before a court with a remand application.