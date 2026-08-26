A family from Delhi reportedly checked out of a luxury hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, without clearing their ₹5.74 lakh bill. They had stayed for 10 days and told the hotel a travel agency would pay up. After the payment never came, the hotel filed a police complaint.

A family from Delhi is in hot water for allegedly skipping out on a massive hotel bill in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They stayed at a fancy hotel for ten days and left without paying ₹5.74 lakh. The management of The Oberoi Udaivilas hotel has now filed a complaint with the Ambamata police, who have started an investigation. The family apparently told the hotel staff that their travel agent would settle the bill.

A 10-Day Stay Worth ₹5.74 Lakh!

Anurag Yadav from Delhi, along with his wife and two children, enjoyed a lavish 10-day stay at the hotel from August 14 to 23. They used all the luxury services and facilities the hotel had to offer. When it was time to check out on August 24, the hotel handed them a bill for ₹5.74 lakh. But according to the complaint, Yadav refused to pay. He insisted that his travel agency was responsible for the payment.

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Police Complaint Filed

The hotel's records show that a company named Maker Bah Travel Agency booked the room for the Yadav family through an email on August 12. However, the hotel staff made it clear that there was no special deal or arrangement with the travel agency for bill payments. The hotel's liaison manager, Ravindra Singh, officially filed the police complaint. The Ambamata police have confirmed that they are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, looking into the roles of both the family and the travel agency.

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