The body of a young man from Delhi, who went missing at Thalikulam's Thampan Kadavu beach a day earlier, has now been found. He was swept away by a wave while swimming with friends.

Thrissur: The body of a 21-year-old man from Delhi, who went missing after being swept away by strong waves at Thalikulam’s Thampan Kadavu beach, was recovered on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ameer, who was originally from Delhi and was working in Tiruppur.

Ameer had reportedly visited Thampan Kadavu beach with a group of friends from his workplace on Monday. The group had gone to the beach for an outing and Ameer was bathing in the sea around noon when a powerful wave suddenly swept him away.His friends and others at the beach reportedly searched for him after he disappeared into the sea. Local efforts continued as authorities and fishermen remained alert for signs of the missing youth.Early Tuesday morning, local fishermen spotted a body floating in the sea near the Vadanappally area. They immediately brought the body to the shore and informed the concerned authorities.

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Following the recovery, workers from the Mexican Ambulance service transported the body to Engandiyur M.I. Hospital. The body was taken there for further procedures.Ameer’s disappearance had occurred nearly a day before his body was found. The incident has left his friends and others who were with him during the beach outing shocked.The incident also highlights the dangers of entering the sea, particularly when strong waves and currents are present. Ameer had reportedly been bathing when the wave carried him away, leaving little opportunity for those around him to intervene.

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