A Class 7 student who went missing in Karunagappally has been found dead in the backwaters. The deceased is Bilal, son of Naushad and Shameema from Arakkalveettil, Padanayarkulangara South.

Kollam: A Class 7 student, who was reported missing in Karunagappally, has been found dead in the backwaters. The boy has been identified as Bilal, the son of Naushad and Shameema from Arakkalveettil in Padanayarkulangara South. His body was recovered from under the Kothumukku bridge.

The incident began on Saturday. Bilal had attended the Independence Day parade at his school. After coming home, he went out in the evening to play with his friends. When he didn't return, his family and neighbours started a search for him.

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Some local residents had seen Bilal heading towards the area under the bridge along the side of the backwaters. During the search, his bicycle, clothes, and slippers were found on the side wall of the backwaters. A massive search operation was launched by the Fire and Rescue Services, NDRF, Karunagappally Police, and local people.

After a two-day search, the Fire and Rescue Services' scuba team finally found Bilal's body on Monday morning.

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