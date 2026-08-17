Two men have been arrested in Karnataka for a house break-in and theft in Thrissur. Police say they are part of a major gang involved in robberies across three states.

Two men have been arrested in Karnataka in connection with a house break-in and theft in Thrissur. The arrested men are Prasad, 48, from Kodu Chamundi Nagar in Karnataka, and Fayas Ahmed, 57, also known as 'Chotta Fayas', from H.D. Kote in Mysuru. Police say they are key members of a major theft gang active across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The Karnataka Police first caught them for another robbery case.

During questioning, the duo confessed that they were the ones who stole jewellery from a locked house in Chavakkad Blangad in Thrissur district. After this confession, the Karnataka Police immediately informed the Chavakkad Police. The accused will be brought to Chavakkad in the next few days.

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The theft happened on July 12, sometime between 4 PM and 8 PM. The house belongs to Abdul Kareem, who lives at Pallath Manaykkal house in Chavakkad Blangad. Abdul Kareem found out about the robbery only when he returned home with his family. They had gone to Thrissur to attend a friend's wedding.

The thieves broke open a steel almirah and stole 6.5 sovereigns of gold and ₹5,500 in cash from its main locker. The stolen gold included rings, a chain, a locket, and gold coins.

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