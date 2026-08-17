In a shocking incident in Haripad, a 70-year-old man, who was alone at home, was found brutally murdered. His hands and feet were tied up, and police suspect it was a planned murder during a robbery.

Haripad: A 70-year-old man, who was living alone in a rented house, has been found brutally murdered with his hands and feet tied. The deceased is Sivankutty Chettiar, a native of Kochalumoodu in Kollam. He was staying with his family at a rented house in Maadappurakkal Padeettathil, located in Ward 9 of Karuvatta Panchayat, for some time now.

Police believe this was a planned murder committed during a robbery. According to initial reports, six sovereigns of gold jewellery and some cash are missing from the house. The police found that the attackers got in through the kitchen door, which has a metal sheet at the bottom and a grill on top. They likely reached through the grill to unlatch the door from the inside.

After the crime, they seem to have left the same way, latching the door from the outside through the grill. The front doors of the house were found locked from the inside. The cupboards were open and clothes were scattered all over the floor. Sivankutty's body was found on the dining room floor, with his hands and feet tied together. A blanket and a cloth were wrapped tightly around his neck. There were bloodstains on his face and on the floor. To throw the police off their scent, the culprits had sprinkled chilli powder on the main doorways and the floor.

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A large police team, led by DIG Yatish Chandra, Alappuzha District Police Chief Vishnu Pradeep, and the DySP, reached the spot. Forensic experts, a fingerprint squad, and a dog squad also arrived to collect evidence. The Cyber Cell is assisting with the investigation.

Sivankutty's wife, Saraswati, had been at the Vandanam Medical College Hospital since Thursday for their daughter Sreekala's delivery. His granddaughter was with him at home until Saturday afternoon, after which she went to a friend's house. Since Sivankutty's phone didn't have an incoming call facility, the family couldn't reach him from the hospital. On Sunday evening, his granddaughter came home with friends and knocked on the door, but there was no response. When his wife couldn't get through to him either, she alerted a neighbour.

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On Monday morning, the granddaughter, the neighbour, and a migrant worker involved in the house's construction work came to check. They found the house locked. Feeling suspicious, they reached through the kitchen door's grill, unlatched it, and went inside, only to find the body. The body has been moved to the Haripad Taluk Hospital mortuary. The post-mortem will be conducted after his daughter, who is in the Gulf, arrives. Sivankutty is survived by his wife Saraswati, daughters Sasikala and Sreekala, and son-in-law Biju.