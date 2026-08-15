The family immediately informed the police after discovering the robbery. Officers reached the scene, inspected the house and registered a case. The police have launched an investigation to identify those behind the theft and establish how the accused gained entry, carried out the robbery and escaped from the premises.

Kozhikode: A major burglary has been reported at a house in Koyilandy, where gold ornaments worth several lakhs are suspected to have been stolen. The incident took place at ‘Geethanjali’, the residence of a local jewellery owner.

According to the family, around 30 sovereigns of gold were missing from the house. The thieves allegedly gained entry by breaking open the front door before searching the premises. They reportedly smashed open a cupboard inside the house and took away the gold ornaments kept there.

At the time of the incident, the family was not staying at the residence as renovation work was underway. They had temporarily moved to another house while the construction-related work continued.

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The burglary came to light only after the family returned to their residence today. On entering the house, they noticed signs of the break-in and found that the gold kept inside the cupboard was missing.

The family immediately alerted the police. Officers reached the location and conducted an initial inspection of the house. A case has been registered in connection with the burglary, and an investigation is underway.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the break-in and are expected to gather evidence from the scene as part of efforts to identify and trace the suspects. Further details about the stolen valuables and the investigation are awaited.

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