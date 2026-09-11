In Malayinkeezhu, Kerala, a one-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother, Christie, who slit the child's throat. Following the incident, the mother attempted suicide and is now hospitalized. Police have registered a murder case against her and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

A shocking incident has been reported from Malayinkeezhu in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, where a one-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother by slitting her throat. The incident has prompted a murder investigation, with police naming the child’s mother, Christie, 29, as the accused.

The child, identified as Anna, aged one year and one month, was reportedly at home with her mother and paternal grandmothers when the incident took place on Thursday evening. According to police, they received information about the incident after which the injured child was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of people in the area.

However, doctors could not save her. Police said the child had suffered a knife injury to her neck.

Christie is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital after she allegedly consumed tablets and attempted to take her own life following the incident. Police have registered a murder case against her and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The motive behind the alleged killing has not yet been conclusively established. Police said the exact reason for the incident would become clear only after the investigation. Other reports have indicated that family-related issues may have been involved, but authorities have not confirmed a final motive.

The incident reportedly took place at the family home in the Malayinkeezhu area. Police are examining the circumstances that led to the child sustaining the fatal injury and are also looking into what happened immediately before and after the incident.

The child’s body has been taken for further examination, with the post-mortem examination scheduled for Friday. Investigators are expected to gather medical and forensic evidence as part of the probe.