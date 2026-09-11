Kerala has launched a major crackdown on exorbitant food prices at multiplex theatres, with joint inspection teams uncovering 25 violations across several districts.

Kerala has launched a major crackdown on exorbitant food prices at multiplex theatres, with joint inspection teams uncovering 25 violations across several districts. The Legal Metrology Department, along with the Civil Supplies and Food Safety departments, conducted inspections at multiplexes on Thursday following a series of complaints from customers over inflated food prices.

According to news agency PTI, the inspections focused on whether food prices were clearly displayed, customers were receiving the correct quantity and the food being served met required quality standards.

Officials found multiple irregularities, including discrepancies in the weight of food products, poor-quality food and failure to display accurate prices. In one multiplex, authorities went a step further and shut down a food counter after discovering that it was operating without a valid licence.

A total fine of Rs 62,000 was imposed for the violations detected during the inspections, PTI reported.

The inspections, which began last week, are set to continue across Kerala as authorities intensify their scrutiny of food sales at multiplexes.

Department officials said they frequently receive complaints alleging that food items at multiplex theatres are sold at exorbitant prices, sometimes above the maximum retail price (MRP) or even higher than the price displayed at the outlet.

The ongoing inspections are aimed at ensuring that multiplex operators follow pricing, quantity, licensing and food safety norms, while protecting customers from unfair practices.