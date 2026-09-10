Some people have dumped toilet waste on a roadside in Ekkaparamba, Malappuram. The disgusting waste flowed into people's backyards and drinking water sources. This is the second time this has happened in just one week.

Malappuram: In a shocking incident in Malappuram, some unidentified people dumped toilet waste in a residential area in Kuzhimanna under the cover of darkness. This happened in the Ekkaparamba area, and it's the second time in just a week that residents have had to deal with this.

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The miscreants targeted a spot near Thamil in Ekkaparamba, along the Areacode-Kondotty state highway. They poured the septic waste into a roadside culvert. From there, it flowed down into the compounds of nearby houses and contaminated their drinking water sources. Locals say it's not just toilet waste; people are also dumping hospital waste and used diapers here in huge quantities.

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After the issue blew up, the Kondotty police, along with officials from the Kuzhimanna panchayat and the health department, visited the spot. The local residents are now demanding that CCTV cameras be installed immediately to catch the culprits.