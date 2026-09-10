Forest officials in Kasaragod's Panathady area have nabbed one man in a dramatic Sambar deer poaching case. They seized 40 kg of deer meat and a gun from him. Two of his partners managed to escape. Officials say this is a gang of regular poachers.

Kasaragod: Forest officials have arrested one person for poaching a Sambar deer in the Panathady section area. In a dramatic operation, a team led by Panathady Section Forest Officer M.P. Raju managed to catch the accused, 50-year-old Siddique M H. However, his two accomplices, identified as Naufal and Subair, fled the scene. Forest officers said they seized about 40 kg of Sambar deer meat, a gun, and ammunition from Siddique.

The forest department had placed these areas under special surveillance for the last few months. The raid was launched based on a secret tip-off received by Range Forest Officer K. Rahul about poaching activities in the Kattoor Koop area of the Panathady Reserve Forest. Following the tip, the team reached the spot in the early hours of the morning.

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The team, which included Section Forest Officer Raju MP, Beat Forest Officers Prakasan V V, Vimal Raj D, Vineeth V, Praveenkumar G S, and Forest Beat Assistant Sumesh Kumar M S, spotted three men carrying the meat in sacks. When the officials confronted them, the men tried to run away. The team managed to catch Siddique during the chase, but the other two escaped.

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Siddique was later presented before Range Forest Officer K. Rahul. The officials also recovered the deer's head and body from the location. Divisional Forest Officer Sri Rajeevan M has recorded the accused's statement. A search is now underway for the two men who escaped. Forest officials stated that this group is a gang of habitual wildlife poachers.