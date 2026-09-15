A Kerala couple was left shocked after spotting CM VD Satheesan traveling casually in Vande Bharat, without security, capturing his simplicity in a viral video that drew millions of reactions online.

Kerala’s Chief Minister VD Satheesan left passengers surprised when he was spotted traveling in the Vande Bharat Express without security or protocol. A couple, Nitin and Ardra, recorded the moment, describing it as completely unexpected.

Unlike most Chief Ministers who rely on high‑security convoys, helicopters or flights, Satheesan was seen seated among the public with a diary in hand. The couple approached him for a photo, and he greeted them warmly, posing while seated.

Couple’s Viral Encounter

Nitin and Ardra shared the video on social media, saying they never imagined meeting Kerala’s CM during their journey. The clip showed Satheesan speaking on the phone and later interacting with them. Within a day, the video gathered nearly five lakh views.

Social media users praised Satheesan’s modesty. One comment read: “Political differences aside, his simplicity and accessibility as CM are admirable.” Another recalled sharing a flight with him from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode, noting he traveled without security or protocol.

Viewers highlighted how unusual it was to see a Chief Minister traveling like an ordinary passenger, contrasting it with the high‑security lifestyle of leaders in other states.

Kerala’s New CM And His Image

Satheesan took oath as Kerala’s 13th Chief Minister in May 2026. His approachable style and active presence on social media, where he has over 1.9 million Instagram followers, have added to his image of accessibility.