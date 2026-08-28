A 70-year-old man, who was found in a critical condition with severe neck injuries inside his house in Thiruvananthapuram's Kallambalam, has died. Police say they can confirm the cause of death only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 70-year-old man, who was found with his throat slit inside his house in Kallambalam, has died. The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Babu, a resident of Three R Bhavan in Manamboor.

A relative found Rajendra Babu yesterday inside his house. He was in a critical condition, bleeding heavily from his neck. He was immediately rushed to Parippally Medical College, but doctors could not save his life.

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The FIR states that the bleeding was caused by wounds made with a blade. The Kallambalam police confirmed that they did not find any note in the bedroom. "We can only reveal more details after the post-mortem report is out," a police official said.

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Rajendra Babu used to live alone. His wife, daughter, and grandchildren live in a separate house right next to his.