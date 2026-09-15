Frustrated by the lack of response from municipal authorities, Bengaluru-based CEO Siddharth Dialani personally paid Rs. 2700 to repair a broken footpath in Koramangala. His action, shared on social media to make the path accessible for the elderly and parents with strollers, went viral.

A Bengaluru-based CEO took matters into his own hands after repeated attempts to get a basic civic issue addressed by municipal authorities failed to yield a response. Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and IIT alumnus Siddharth Dialani personally paid for the restoration of a damaged walkway next to his Koramangala society. Dialani claimed that despite several complaints to the authorities, the pathway had been ruined for years.

“The footpath near my society at Koramangala has been broken since years! I complained to BBMP, sent email to GBA, raised ticket and chatted with their WA helpline but got no response.” Dialani chose to resolve the issue on his own when his concerns went unanswered.

He said, “I finally decided to fix it myself. It cost (sic) me Rs. 2700 including labour charges and the cement to build a ramp.” People with mobility issues will find it simpler to visit the location thanks to the renovated ramp, he added. "Elderly people in wheelchairs and parents with strollers can now use it conveniently."

In the tweet, Dialani tagged entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former Infosys director Mohandas Pai, and co-founder Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, implying that residents may work together to solve comparable civic issues around the city. “We should work together and scale this to more areas of Bangalore.”

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Online discussion was triggered by the post, with some people praising Dialani's attempt while also highlighting the possible difficulties and legal issues associated with altering public infrastructure.

Internet Reactions

One user said, “Would have cost 5 lakhs to BBMP. They may file a case on you for "vandalizing" public property.”

Another person wrote, “They’d still not appreciate you, since you don’t speak their language.”

A third individual added, “oh wait, i read it somewhere now the legal risks falls on you for altering this space, and if something bad happens you in legal risk, just make sure tho, but ya great work there.”