Karnataka Police have warned users about the viral 80s photo trend, urging caution when using unknown apps and websites. They advised people not to share personal data, click suspicious links or grant unnecessary app permissions.

The Madanayakanahalli Police have issued a cyber security warning over the growing trend of using apps and websites to transform personal photographs into 1980s-style or vintage images. While the trend has gained popularity on social media, the police have cautioned users against uploading personal photographs or sharing sensitive information with unknown platforms.

In a public awareness message, the police warned that cyber criminals could potentially misuse information collected through unverified apps and websites. Personal photographs, mobile numbers, email addresses, names, passwords and other details shared with such platforms could expose users to privacy risks and potentially enable financial fraud or other cybercrimes.

Police Warn Against Unknown Apps And Websites

The Madanayakanahalli Police, under the Karnataka State Police, have urged people to exercise caution before using unknown applications or websites to edit their photographs.

The police have specifically advised users not to click on suspicious links or download applications from unverified sources. They have also cautioned against granting unnecessary permissions to apps, particularly when such permissions are not required for the intended service.

The advisory comes amid the increasing popularity of photo-editing trends on social media, where users upload personal photographs to create different visual styles.

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Personal Data Could Be Misused

According to the police advisory, users should be particularly careful about the personal information they share while accessing online photo-editing services.

The police have warned people against uploading photographs that contain personal details and sharing information such as mobile numbers, email addresses, passwords or other sensitive data with unknown platforms.

Such information, if obtained by cyber criminals, could potentially be used for financial fraud, identity misuse or other malicious activities.

Do Not Click On Suspicious Links

The police have urged users to avoid clicking on suspicious links received through social media, messaging platforms, emails or other online channels.

People have also been advised not to download unfamiliar applications simply because they are being promoted as part of a viral social media trend.

Users should verify the source of an application or website before providing access to their photographs or personal information.

Police Share Cyber Safety Tips

As part of the awareness campaign, the Madanayakanahalli Police have advised the public to follow these precautions:

Do not use unknown or unverified apps.

Do not grant unnecessary permissions to applications.

Do not upload photographs containing personal details.

Do not click on suspicious links.

Never share OTPs with anyone.

Avoid sharing passwords or other sensitive information with unknown platforms.

Check the privacy settings of social media accounts regularly.

Your Safety Is More Important Than The Trend

The police have urged people not to compromise their privacy for the sake of following a viral online trend.

The advisory emphasised that users should remain vigilant while using photo-editing applications and websites and carefully consider what information they are sharing online.

The Madanayakanahalli Police also reminded citizens that preventing cybercrime is a shared responsibility and urged the public to remain alert and follow basic cyber security practices.