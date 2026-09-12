A journey along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway can take travellers to a town that resembles a colourful open-air craft market.

Wooden animals, dolls, miniature figures, spinning toys and decorative pieces are displayed outside shops and workshops, often catching the attention of people passing through. This is Channapatna, a Karnataka town that has built its identity around traditional wooden craftsmanship.

For generations, local artisans have transformed blocks of wood into brightly coloured products, making the town a popular destination for those looking for traditional toys and handmade souvenirs.

Known as Karnataka’s Toy Town, Channapatna is also referred to as Gombegala Ooru, or the “town of toys”. Its distinctive wooden products have become some of the most recognisable examples of Karnataka’s traditional handicrafts.