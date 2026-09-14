Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple experienced an unprecedented rush during the Sinjara festival, as thousands of devotees gathered to collect special mehendi. Around 3,500 kg of the mehendi, which is believed to solve marriage-related issues, was distributed in just three hours, leading to massive crowds and a viral video of the event.

Jaipur’s famous Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple witnessed an staggering rush during the Sinjara festival, with thousands of devotees turning up to collect the special mehendi offered at the temple. The demand was so high that around 3,500 kg of mehendi distributed within just three hours, with people reportedly travelling from cities including Delhi and Chandigarh to get their hands on it.

Traffic in the vicinity of the shrine was also disrupted by the large crowd. There were lengthy lines of devotees waiting as the throng grew, and there were also reports of shoving and jostling at the location. According to reports, a Maharashtra lady devotee passed out during the rush.

An Instagram video posted by user @naughtyworld shows the size of the gathering, and the strange sights from the temple have already gone popular on social media. Some devotees had begun showing up the previous evening to pick up the mehendi, according to the post. According to reports, the distribution had to start earlier than planned due to the enormous response.

When devotees visit Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple, the Sinjara mehendi is especially important. The temple, which is connected to a multitude of marriage and wish-related beliefs, draws sizable crowds of followers and visitors all year long. People who are having trouble getting married are said to present mehendi at the temple and then apply the same mehendi on their hands in the hopes that their marital problems would be addressed in a year.

Watch Viral Video

The Sinjara festival is observed around Ganesh Chaturthi at the temple, when devotees offer large quantities of mehendi as part of the tradition. The scale of this year’s gathering, however, has left social media users surprised, particularly after visuals of the massive queues and crowds surfaced online. As the video gained traction, social media users had varied reactions to the unusual sight. While some appeared amused by the enthusiasm surrounding the mehendi, others connected the gathering to the growing concerns around marriage and relationships among young Indians.