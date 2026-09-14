An altercation in a Ghaziabad society lift over a pet dog turned violent, as captured by CCTV. The footage shows a woman with a dog preventing a teacher from entering, leading to a physical scuffle where the teacher was allegedly hit with a stick and slapped.

An altercation over taking a pet dog into a lift at a residential society in Ghaziabad turned violent, with CCTV footage from inside the lift of Windsor Paradise Society in Raj Nagar Extension capturing the incident. A woman with the dog and what looks to be a wooden staff is seen entering the lift in the CCTV clip. She is seen preventing another woman—possibly a teacher—from getting into the lift.

Despite being halted, the instructor ultimately succeeds in getting inside the lift. The woman who is with the dog is then seen in the video reportedly striking her with the stick.

A guy and a security guard can be seen talking to the woman with the dog outside the elevator and seemed to attempt to calm her down. Shortly after, the two ladies can be seen fighting as the lift doors close. The woman with the dog appears to slap the teacher, who then retaliates. The footage also shows the woman with the dog pulling the teacher's hair during the scuffle. The incident took place on Saturday at around 3 pm when the teacher, identified as Hina Bari, was returning home from a school in Indirapuram.

Bari said to the police that when she went into the lift of the society, a woman named Shweta Sube and her dog were already there. The two ladies got into a fight when Bari claimed that Sube was blocking other residents from using the lift.

Bari said that Sube struck her with the wooden stick she was carrying to control the dog, and the argument quickly got out of hand. After the fight, Bari went to the Nandgram Police Station and filed a written report, requesting that Sube be the subject of a formal complaint and legal action.

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Based on the complaint, police then filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) and said that an investigation was in progress. Officials stated that after reviewing the material and determining the precise chronology of events, more action will be taken.