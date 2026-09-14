A woman, her lover, and her mother have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering her 40-year-old paralyzed husband. The trio reportedly suffocated the man, Mubarak Basha, and attempted to pass his death off as a heart attack.

A woman, her lover and mother have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and trying to pass it off as a heart attack. The matter came to light after a postmortem revealed that a 40-year-old Bengaluru man had died of suffocation. The deceased has been identified as Mubarak Basha. He passed away on the evening of September 9 at his home in Yellappa Garden. He had been bedridden for over two years following a stroke that left him largely paralysed, according to the authorities.

At first, Basha's family thought he had gone into cardiac arrest. But when his brother saw wounds on the body, he got suspicious and called the police and family. The body was first submitted for an autopsy after the authorities filed a case of unnatural death.

According to the postmortem results, Basha suffered injuries to his face, cheek, and private areas in addition to being smothered. Police detained Shaheena Banu, Basha's wife, her mother Haseena Janu, and her accused lover Naheem Uddin Qureshi after turning the case into a murder inquiry.

According to police, Basha and Banu were married for 19 years and had a daughter. After Basha had the stroke, their relationship allegedly worsened, with Banu taking over a large portion of his care. According to reports, their daughter was also dealing with health problems.

Qureshi, a family acquaintance, had stepped in to assist the family during this period. Police allege that he and Banu subsequently became involved in a relationship and later plotted to kill Basha.

The three reportedly attempted to suffocate Basha while he was sleeping, according to authorities. They allegedly beat him before he passed away when he protested. The three suspects have all been placed under judicial detention.