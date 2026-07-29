Frustrated by clogged drains and poor sanitation, residents of Sudi village in Gadag dumped garbage outside the Gram Panchayat office in protest after repeated complaints went unanswered. Officials have now said a police complaint will be filed over the incident.

Frustrated by months of inaction over clogged drains and poor sanitation, residents of Sudi village in Karnataka's Gadag district staged a unique protest on Tuesday. Alleging that repeated complaints to the gram panchayat had gone unanswered, they cleaned the overflowing drains in Rajiv Gandhi Layout and dumped the collected filth, mud and garbage in front of the Sudi Gram Panchayat office. The protest was intended to draw the authorities' attention to the deteriorating sanitary conditions and the health risks faced by residents.

Residents Dump Garbage Outside Sudi Gram Panchayat Office

According to residents, the drains in Rajiv Gandhi Layout have been overflowing with dirty water, garbage and twigs for the past few months. The stagnant waste has created a foul smell in the area, while the growing mosquito menace has become a major concern, particularly during the evenings.

Residents said the unhygienic conditions have raised concerns about possible disease outbreaks and have made daily life increasingly difficult.

Villagers Protest After Repeated Complaints Go Unheard

Residents claimed they had repeatedly urged gram panchayat officials to clean the drains, but no action was taken.

Frustrated by the continued neglect, people from Rajiv Gandhi Layout cleaned the drains on Tuesday morning, collected the accumulated waste and dumped it at the entrance of the Sudi Gram Panchayat office as a mark of protest.

Villagers Question Cleanliness Campaigns

The protesters also questioned the lack of basic sanitation despite government initiatives promoting cleanliness.

"The Central and State governments are spending so much on campaigns for cleanliness in villages and cities. But here, our own gram panchayat officials are ignoring basic sanitation," a resident said.

Attempts to contact PDO Basavantappa Vaddar for a response were unsuccessful, as he did not answer repeated phone calls.

Another resident said: "We begged the gram panchayat officials so many times to clean the drains in Rajiv Gandhi Layout, but it was useless. That's why we brought the garbage and dumped it in front of the Sudi Gram Panchayat office. We hope they will at least take our problems seriously now."

Officials Plan Police Complaint

Responding to the incident, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Chandrashekhar Kandakur said the manner of the protest was inappropriate.

"Suddenly bringing and dumping garbage in front of the Sudi Gram Panchayat office is wrong. They could have informed senior officials," he said.

He added that officials would be instructed to file a complaint at the Gajendragad Police Station against those who dumped the garbage.