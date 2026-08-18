A Bengaluru resident shared her frustrating one-hour ordeal of trying to book a cab on apps like Uber, Ola, and Rapido, a struggle she termed a "humiliation ritual." Her viral post on X resonated with many other commuters in the city who face similar daily transport challenges and sparked a discussion about the state of ride-hailing services.

Bengaluru residents frequently start their daily trip to work by frantically looking for a taxi that is both affordable and on time. A city dweller posted a screenshot of her unpleasant morning as she battled to reserve a taxi or a car to get where she was going. Despite using every ride-sharing app, she was unable to get her request granted.

The woman said in a post on X that she started sobbing first thing in the morning due to the difficulty of obtaining a transport. She also posted a picture of several ride-hailing applications open while she looked for a car to get to her location, including Uber, Ola, and Rapido.

While other alternatives like Auto Priority and AC taxis were more expensive, Rapido displayed a fee range of between Rs 93 to Rs 161. It was still looking for a driver for the woman, according to another app. She tried several stations, but she was unable to find a ride.

A Look At Viral Post

Expressing her frustration, she wrote in the caption of the post, “This humiliation ritual of ONE HOUR had me crying first thing in the morning."

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Internet Reacts

Bangaloreans, who are all too familiar with the annoyance of constantly scrolling ride-hailing applications while watching the time tick, readily connected with her message. Some talked about their personal experiences using the apps to order taxis, while others offered her alternate ways to go around rather than enduring the everyday agony of doing so.

“As a non-anxious person, this thing used to give even me anxiety. God bless blr folks," said a user.

Another shared, “Lol, this is my ritual from Tuesday to Thursday. I know this feeling. People won’t accept unless you add a handsome tip. Also, delete Ola already. Nobody accepts a ride on it. I think no auto driver uses that app now."

An individual commented, “Ride booking has gone to the dogs in BLR. Even after tipping > 100 Rs, no driver wants to accept the ride; it is a complete mess."