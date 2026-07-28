An Indian woman living in Japan has shared a video showing how carefully residents must sort and dispose of household waste. Her local calendar lists separate collection days for burnable rubbish, plastic packaging, recyclable items and PET bottles. She showed how even bottles, caps and labels must be separated before disposal.

An Indian woman living in Japan has given social media users a look at the country's highly organised system for collecting and sorting household rubbish. In a video shared online, she explained how residents are expected to separate their waste carefully and put it out only on the collection day assigned to each type of rubbish. Her video has drawn widespread attention, with many viewers impressed by the level of planning and discipline involved in everyday waste disposal.

Garbage collection follows a fixed calendar

The woman showed a garbage collection calendar used in her area in Japan. The chart lists different types of waste and the days on which they are collected.

According to the calendar, burnable waste is collected on Mondays and Thursdays. Plastic packaging has a separate collection day on Tuesday, while recyclable waste is collected on Wednesday.

PET bottles have their own collection day on Friday. The calendar also makes it clear that there is no garbage collection on Saturdays and Sundays.

The system means residents cannot simply throw all their household rubbish away together. They have to check the calendar and sort their waste before taking it outside.

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Even PET bottles must be sorted carefully

The woman also explained the process of disposing of PET bottles. According to the rules explained in the video, the bottles have to be prepared properly before they are put out for collection. The bottle, cap and label are separated and placed according to the local waste rules.

The calendar also instructs residents to empty and lightly rinse bottles before putting them out.

Other types of waste, such as cans, glass bottles, cardboard and plastic packaging, also have separate rules for collection and disposal.

Incorrectly sorted rubbish may not be collected

One of the points that caught the attention of viewers was what happens when rubbish is not sorted correctly. The woman said that waste that does not follow the required rules may not be collected. A warning notice can be placed on improperly sorted rubbish, asking residents to correct the problem.

This means people have to make sure their waste is placed in the correct bag or container and taken out at the right time. The system also requires residents to follow instructions about when and where rubbish should be placed for collection.

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Video sparks discussion online

The video has prompted many people to discuss Japan's approach to waste management.

Several users praised the system and said they liked the idea of having clear collection days for different types of rubbish. Others said the system showed how proper waste sorting can become part of everyday life when residents follow a common set of rules.

Some viewers also asked questions about how other types of household rubbish, including food waste and nappies, are handled.

The discussion has helped draw attention to the practical side of waste management in Japan, where sorting rubbish is an important part of daily household routines.

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