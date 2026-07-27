Municipal Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found dumping garbage at locations within the BBMP's East Zone that have been permanently cleared and beautified.

He said that dumping waste at such sites amounts to littering in public places and poses a threat to public cleanliness and sanitation. Offenders will face legal action in accordance with the law.

Public Questions Enforcement Priorities

The registration of FIRs against those accused of dumping garbage has triggered criticism from some members of the public.

They questioned why similar legal action had allegedly not been taken in cases involving alleged corruption worth crores of rupees, encroachment of government property, or pending property tax dues.

Some residents expressed concern over what they described as selective enforcement, arguing that strict action should also be taken in cases involving more serious financial and civic violations.