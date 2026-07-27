Bengaluru: Four Booked for Dumping Garbage at BBMP-Cleaned Spot, FIR Registered
Four residents have been booked after allegedly dumping garbage at a BBMP-cleaned and beautified spot in Bengaluru. An FIR was registered at Banaswadi Police Station after the accused allegedly refused to pay the fine imposed for violating rules.
Four Booked for Dumping Garbage in Cleaned Areas
A case has been registered at the Banaswadi Police Station against four residents for allegedly dumping garbage in areas that had been cleaned and kept free of waste over the past month.
The accused allegedly continued to dump garbage at the same locations, causing environmental pollution and undermining ongoing cleanliness efforts.
BBMP Official Lodges Complaint Against Four Residents
Shweta, Deputy Chief Manager of the Solid Waste Management Department of the Sarvajnanagar Division, has lodged a complaint under Section 280 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Roshan of Banaswadi, Kamaraj of Chicken Road, Rudra of Jai Jeevan Nagar and Mani of Kullappa Circle for allegedly dumping garbage in areas that had been cleaned and kept free of waste.
Four Accused of Dumping Garbage at Cleared Black Spot
The BBMP's East Zone cleared 100 garbage black spots on Saturday as part of a special cleanliness drive. To mark the restoration of the 100th black spot, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited the site and participated in a beautification drive by painting the area.
To prevent fresh dumping, marshals were deployed at all 100 locations. During inspections, the marshals reportedly caught four individuals allegedly dumping garbage despite repeated warnings. They instructed the individuals not to litter and informed them that a fine would be imposed for violating cleanliness regulations.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly dumped garbage at a location that had recently been cleaned and beautified. They also allegedly refused to pay the fine imposed for the violation.
Commissioner Warns of Strict Action Against Garbage Dumping
Municipal Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found dumping garbage at locations within the BBMP's East Zone that have been permanently cleared and beautified.
He said that dumping waste at such sites amounts to littering in public places and poses a threat to public cleanliness and sanitation. Offenders will face legal action in accordance with the law.
Public Questions Enforcement Priorities
The registration of FIRs against those accused of dumping garbage has triggered criticism from some members of the public.
They questioned why similar legal action had allegedly not been taken in cases involving alleged corruption worth crores of rupees, encroachment of government property, or pending property tax dues.
Some residents expressed concern over what they described as selective enforcement, arguing that strict action should also be taken in cases involving more serious financial and civic violations.
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