HMT watches worth ₹35 lakh were reportedly sold in a single day on Independence Day, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. The sales followed a massive response in Bengaluru, where customers formed queues stretching up to two kilometres to buy special edition watches.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has highlighted the strong public response to HMT watches, revealing that the iconic Indian brand recorded sales worth ₹35 lakh in a single day on Independence Day. Speaking to reporters in Hassan, Kumaraswamy said people in Bengaluru stood in queues stretching up to two kilometres to purchase HMT’s special edition watches, reflecting the brand’s enduring popularity and renewed interest in its revival.

People Queued For Kilometres To Buy HMT Watches

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kumaraswamy said he had been working towards reviving HMT since taking charge as a Union Minister. He appealed to the public for continued support to help the company grow and survive.

"I want everyone's support to help HMT grow and survive," he said.

Kumaraswamy also thanked the public for their overwhelming response to the brand, saying he was grateful to those who stood in long queues on August 15 to purchase the watches.

The rush was reportedly driven by a special limited edition series launched by HMT to mark Independence Day. Kumaraswamy said he was surprised by the overwhelming response from customers.

"I was astonished to see customers rushing to buy the watches," he said.

Record-Breaking Sales Boost HMT’s Revival

Photos and videos showing massive queues outside HMT outlets in Bengaluru have gone viral on social media, highlighting the renewed interest in the iconic watch brand.

The reported ₹35 lakh single-day sale has also pleased Kumaraswamy, who has been advocating efforts to revive HMT and strengthen its presence in the market.