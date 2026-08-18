Vande Bharat trial runs have begun on the Yedakumeri ghat section ahead of the proposed Mangaluru Bengaluru service. Meanwhile, Someshwar Railway Gate will remain closed until August 25 for maintenance, with commuters advised to use alternate routes.

The Vande Bharat Express has begun trial runs on the challenging Edakumeri ghat section ahead of its proposed launch on the MangaluruBengaluru route. The South Western Railway's Mysuru Division is conducting the trials on the Sakleshpur Subrahmanya Road ghat section, which is considered a challenging stretch of the route. Another trial run was successfully completed on Monday without any reported issues.

The first trial run was successfully conducted on August 12, followed by another on August 13. Monday's trial was also completed smoothly. Further trials are scheduled for August 18, 19 and 20.

According to railway officials, the train departs from Sakleshpur in the morning, reaches Subrahmanya Road at 11.55 am and begins its return journey at 12.15 pm.

Someshwar Railway Gate Closed: Use Alternate Routes

Level Crossing Gate No. 293, popularly known as the Someshwar Railway Gate and located between Ullal and Netravati railway stations, will be closed to road traffic for maintenance work.

The closure will remain in effect from 10 am on August 17 to 5 pm on August 25. Commuters have been advised to use the following alternate routes:

Route 1: Beeri, Sangoligere, Uchila Level Crossing, Beach Road and Someshwar

Beeri, Sangoligere, Uchila Level Crossing, Beach Road and Someshwar Route 2: Kotekar, Kolya, Thokottu, Olapete Road and Someshwar

Moderate Rainfall Recorded In Dakshina Kannada

Several parts of Dakshina Kannada district received moderate rainfall on Monday. Mangaluru began the day with cloudy skies and a brief spell of rain. Although sunny conditions prevailed at intervals later in the day, intermittent showers continued until the evening.

Several rural areas in the district also reported moderate rainfall. The district recorded an average rainfall of 13 mm in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning.

Special Puja Held At Kudroli Temple

A special abhisheka and puja were performed for Lord Subrahmanya at the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple in Mangaluru on the occasion of Nagara Panchami.

Temple President Jairaj H Somasundaram, Treasurer Padmaraj R Poojari, Development Committee President Dr BG Suvarna, Development Committee Vice President Devendra Poojari, member PK Gauravi Rajashekar and Sri Gokarnanatha Bank President Chandrashekhar were present along with devotees.

Thousands of devotees also received annaprasada, or consecrated food, at the temple.