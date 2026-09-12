Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bengaluru has banned meat sales and animal slaughter across GBA limits on September 14. Authorities have warned of legal action for violations, while Halasuru Lake has designated dates for eco-friendly Ganesha idol immersion.

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced a complete ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat across Bengaluru on Monday, September 14. The restriction will remain in force throughout the GBA limits as part of the annual arrangements for the festival. The order applies to slaughterhouses and meat shops, with traders and members of the public directed to strictly comply with the regulations.

The order was issued by the Deputy Director of the GBA's Animal Husbandry Department. It states that animal slaughter in all slaughterhouses and the sale of meat at meat shops within the GBA limits will remain prohibited on the day of the festival. Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the order.

Complete Ban On Meat Sales And Animal Slaughter

According to the GBA order, animal slaughter and meat sales will be completely prohibited across Bengaluru on September 14 in view of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The restriction covers slaughterhouses and meat shops operating within the GBA jurisdiction. Traders have been directed to follow the order strictly, while the public has also been urged to comply with the festival-related restrictions.

Authorities have warned that anyone found engaging in unauthorised animal slaughter or selling meat in violation of the order could face legal action.

The ban is part of the annual arrangements made in Bengaluru during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Eco-Friendly Ganesha Immersion At Halasuru Lake

The GBA has also made extensive arrangements for Ganesha idol immersion at the Kalyani, or immersion tank, at Halasuru Lake.

Only eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols will be permitted for immersion at the facility. Idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) will not be allowed.

The arrangements have been made with a focus on public safety and the smooth management of the large number of devotees expected to participate in the immersion process.

CCTV And Emergency Facilities In Place

Several facilities have been arranged at the Halasuru Lake immersion site to ensure the safety of devotees and the smooth conduct of immersion activities.

These include CCTV surveillance, 24-hour crane services, ambulances, lighting and drinking water facilities. Traffic management arrangements have also been made in and around the area to regulate the movement of vehicles and visitors during the immersion period.

Ganesha Immersion Dates In Bengaluru

According to BBMP Commissioner Jagadish G., Ganesha idol immersion at the Halasuru Lake facility will be permitted on the following dates:

September 14

September 16

September 18

September 20

September 22

September 24

September 26

September 27

September 28

However, immersion activities will be temporarily suspended on September 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25 to facilitate cleaning operations at the immersion facility.

The GBA has urged residents and organisers to follow the designated immersion schedule and comply with the guidelines issued by the authorities during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bengaluru.