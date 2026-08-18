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Bengaluru Double Murder: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Husband, 5-Year-Old Son With Lover’s Help
A woman in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and 5-year-old son with the help of her lover. Police suspect the murders were planned, while the investigation continues into the circumstances of the deaths.
Police Interrogation Unravels Murder Plot
A woman from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru, who initially claimed that she was unaware of the deaths of her husband and five-year-old son, has reportedly confessed to the murders after sustained police questioning.
During the investigation, the woman allegedly admitted that she had fabricated the story to mislead the police and conceal her involvement in the deaths. She reportedly revealed that she murdered her husband and son in collusion with her lover.
The police began questioning her after finding inconsistencies in her account of the events. During the interrogation, she allegedly disclosed details of the incident and admitted to her role in the deaths.
The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders, including the alleged involvement of her lover and the events that led to the deaths of her husband and young son.
Police Interrogation Raises Suspicion Over Double Death
Abhinandan, 33, and his five-year-old son, Yaduveer, were found dead under suspicious circumstances at Gudde Basavapura near Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru North taluk.
After visiting the spot and inspecting the scene, the police strongly suspected that the deaths were the result of murder.
Based on their initial findings, the deceased man's wife, Harini, was taken into custody and is being questioned intensively in connection with the incident.
Harini had initially claimed that her husband and son had died of natural causes. However, after the police changed their approach to the investigation and questioned her further, she allegedly revealed the truth.
The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths and questioning Harini to establish the sequence of events and determine her alleged role in the incident.
Harini Allegedly Continued Her Relationship With Her Lover
Harini, who had reportedly left home with another man a few months earlier, returned home after three months. Following her return, a reconciliation meeting was held in the presence of family members, during which the couple were advised to reconcile and resume their married life.
However, the decision to forgive Harini and allow her to return home allegedly proved to be a grave mistake for her husband. According to the investigation, Harini had not ended her relationship with her lover even after returning to her husband.
She allegedly planned to deceive her husband and continue her life with her lover. Her lover is also suspected of having supported the plan.
The police are now investigating the couple's relationship and the alleged plan to determine how it was connected to the deaths of Abhinandan and his five-year-old son, Yaduveer.
Five-Year-Old Son Was Allegedly Killed To Conceal The Crime
At around 11 pm on Sunday, Harini allegedly called her boyfriend, Vinay. When Vinay arrived at her house, she reportedly switched off the CCTV camera before the alleged attack.
According to the investigation, Harini allegedly attacked her husband, Abhinandan, who was sleeping in bed, on the head with a blunt object. He collapsed and died at the spot.
However, their five-year-old son, Yaduveer, allegedly witnessed the attack. Fearing that the child would reveal the murder and create problems for her and her lover, Harini allegedly decided to kill him as well.
She is accused of suffocating Yaduveer to death, allegedly with the support of her boyfriend, Vinay. The police are investigating the exact sequence of events and the alleged role played by both suspects.
Police Arrest Lover Vinay In Connection With Double Murder
After Abhinandan was allegedly struck on the head and left bleeding inside the house, Harini reportedly cleaned the blood to prevent the police from finding clues pointing to the murder.
She also allegedly changed Abhinandan’s blood-stained clothes and washed them overnight in an attempt to destroy evidence. Later, she reportedly tried to make the incident appear as though her husband had accidentally suffocated their son by falling on him while asleep.
After allegedly carrying out the murder plan, Vinay reportedly fled the scene. The police have now arrested Vinay in connection with the case and are investigating his alleged role in the deaths of Abhinandan and his five-year-old son, Yaduveer.
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