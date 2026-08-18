A woman from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru, who initially claimed that she was unaware of the deaths of her husband and five-year-old son, has reportedly confessed to the murders after sustained police questioning.

During the investigation, the woman allegedly admitted that she had fabricated the story to mislead the police and conceal her involvement in the deaths. She reportedly revealed that she murdered her husband and son in collusion with her lover.

The police began questioning her after finding inconsistencies in her account of the events. During the interrogation, she allegedly disclosed details of the incident and admitted to her role in the deaths.

The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders, including the alleged involvement of her lover and the events that led to the deaths of her husband and young son.