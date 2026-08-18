A Bengaluru CEO’s post about a fresher spending ₹350 every day to reach office has sparked an online debate over rising commuting and living costs. Social media users discussed salaries, rent, transport expenses and affordability for young professionals.

Bengaluru’s rising cost of living and commuting expenses have sparked a fresh debate on social media after Sanket Sheth, Founder and CEO, shared a LinkedIn post highlighting the financial burden faced by young professionals travelling to work in the city. His post focused on a fresher who reportedly spent around ₹350 every working day simply to commute to his office in HSR from near Lalbagh.

The discussion has struck a chord with several social media users, particularly over the challenges faced by freshers earning between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 a month. Many pointed out that after paying for rent, food, travel and other essential expenses, young professionals may have little left to save or spend on themselves.

₹350 A Day To Reach Office

According to Sheth, the fresher had told him, “Sir, office aane mein ₹350 roz lag jaate hain.”

The employee was staying near Lalbagh, while the company’s office was located in HSR. His parents were reportedly uncomfortable with him riding a scooter because of Bengaluru’s roads and traffic.

Public transport was also not an easy option. Sheth said the journey could take close to two hours each way, including multiple changes and last-mile travel. Combining auto-rickshaw travel with public transport reportedly cost around ₹350 every working day.

For someone earning their first salary, that could translate to around ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 a month just to travel to work.

Is Bengaluru Becoming Unaffordable For Young Professionals?

Sheth questioned whether Bengaluru’s rapid growth could eventually make the city unaffordable for the very young professionals who contribute to its energy and growth.

He argued that a 22-year-old starting their career should not have to worry about whether they can afford the daily cost of reaching work. According to him, a first salary should provide young people with a sense of freedom, allowing them to make small purchases, save money and enjoy the fruits of their work.

He also warned that high living and commuting costs could influence career decisions, with young professionals potentially choosing remote jobs, avoiding opportunities that require office attendance or moving to other cities.

Bengaluru’s Young Workforce

Sheth highlighted the role of young professionals in shaping Bengaluru, noting that thousands of people in their early twenties arrive in the city every year with ambition, ideas and a willingness to take risks.

He argued that these young workers eventually build careers, companies and families in Bengaluru. If the city becomes too expensive for them, he warned, it could gradually lose the people who contribute to its future.

Sheth also pointed out that the issue cannot be addressed by companies alone, as affordable and reliable public transport is part of the city’s wider infrastructure.

For a young professional earning ₹20,000 or ₹25,000 a month, he argued, commuting costs are not merely a travel expense but an important part of their overall economic burden.

What Did Social Media Users Say?

The LinkedIn post sparked reactions from users who shared their concerns about salaries, rent, food and commuting costs in Bengaluru.

One user commented: “Yes if an fresher is coming from another city he has to pay almost half of what he earn to manage house rent ,food and other expenses with starting salary of 25-30 k he will be left with nothing to save or buy anything so he thinks of going to any other city maybe at low wage at least he has his freedom.”

Another user commented: “The “macroeconomy” needs to correct but I’ll be paying people less than what a househelp makes in that very same city.”

A third user commented: “There is a reason they run BMTC.”

The reactions reflect a wider conversation around Bengaluru’s cost of living, public transport and the financial pressures faced by young professionals at the beginning of their careers.

Affordable Commute Key To Bengaluru’s Future

The debate highlights how commuting costs can become a significant financial burden for freshers, particularly those earning entry-level salaries. While Bengaluru continues to attract young professionals from across India, the affordability of housing, food and transportation remains an important factor in determining whether they can build a sustainable life in the city.

The question raised by Sheth is therefore broader than one employee’s daily commute. If Bengaluru wants to retain its position as India’s leading city of opportunity, affordable and accessible transport will remain an important part of ensuring that young professionals can continue to live and work in the city.