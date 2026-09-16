Karnataka will introduce financial literacy classes in 956 schools for students from Classes 8 to 12. The programme will cover banking, savings, budgeting, digital payments, investments, stock markets and financial fraud prevention.

Lakhs of students from Classes 8 to 12 in Karnataka will soon learn how to manage money, understand banking and make informed financial decisions. The state government is set to introduce financial literacy classes in 956 schools, including Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), during the 2026-27 academic year. The initiative will cover practical aspects of personal finance, including savings, budgeting, digital transactions, investments, stock market operations, and ways to identify and prevent financial fraud.

Financial Literacy Classes In 956 Schools

The State Project Directorate has taken a major step towards strengthening financial literacy among school students by directing 956 schools to introduce the classes. The list includes 307 KPS schools, as well as several schools developed with assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The initiative aims to equip students with practical financial skills that can help them make informed decisions about money from an early age.

Teaching Banking And Investments To Students

The Education Department wants teenagers to develop an understanding of personal finance and financial systems as part of their education. Students will learn about banking, savings, investments, budgeting and responsible financial decision-making.

The government is implementing the initiative under the Central Government's Innovation Project Recurring (PAB) scheme for 2026-27. The state has allocated a total of Rs 47.80 lakh for the project, with each participating school receiving Rs 5,000 to conduct the activities.

The State Project Director has directed all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) to ensure the implementation of the programme.

What Will Students Learn?

Teachers will introduce students to basic banking concepts, digital finance, budgeting, expenses and the importance of saving. The classes will focus on helping students understand personal financial management and make informed money-related decisions.

Students will also be taught about financial fraud prevention and the precautions they should take while using digital financial services.

Schools have been directed to organise at least one student-centric activity every month. School authorities will coordinate with banks, financial institutions, chartered accountants, financial advisors and entrepreneurship development centres to provide students with practical exposure.

Experts will interact with students on topics such as saving habits, digital payments, responsible borrowing, insurance, taxation, investments and financial fraud prevention.

Educational Visits To BSE

Capital market awareness is another key component of the programme. Teachers will introduce students to the basics of shares, trading and investments. Schools will also organise educational visits to the Bangalore Stock Exchange or similar financial institutions, giving students practical exposure to stock market operations and financial systems.

Teachers will conduct activities such as budget preparation exercises, simple interest calculations and savings awareness programmes. Students will also participate in poster-making and quiz competitions to strengthen their understanding of financial concepts.

Schools will organise practical demonstrations on using UPI and ATMs, along with mock banking activities and visits to banks. Students will also be introduced to entrepreneurship and startup concepts as part of the financial literacy programme.

At the end of the academic year, teachers will conduct a knowledge test to assess students' understanding of financial literacy. The results of the assessment will have to be submitted to block-level officers.