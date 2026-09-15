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Siddaramaiah’s New Mysuru Home: Housewarming Ceremony Held With Traditional Rituals
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held the housewarming ceremony of his new residence in Mysuru. The private ceremony was attended by family members, with traditional rituals including Ganapathi Homa, Vastu Homa and Poornahuti performed.
Housewarming Ceremony Held On Ganesh Chaturthi
The housewarming ceremony of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s new residence was held on Monday on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Construction of the house had been underway for nearly 10 to 12 years. The housewarming ceremony was finally performed on Monday in accordance with traditional customs and rituals.
Private Housewarming Ceremony Draws Public Attention
Only Siddaramaiah’s close associates were invited to the housewarming ceremony. As it was a private event, his family kept the media at a distance.
Meanwhile, the setting up of a marquee around the house sparked considerable curiosity among members of the public.
Home Entrance Photos Reveal Traditional Cow Worship
Photos from the housewarming ceremony have now emerged. As part of the traditional rituals, a cow and its calf were brought into the house, followed by a cow worship ceremony.
Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, and his son, Minister Yatindra Siddaramaiah, performed the puja. Yatindra Siddaramaiah was also seen holding a photo featuring Goddess Lakshmi.
Siddaramaiah’s New Residence In Mysuru
Siddaramaiah’s new house is located in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru.
The housewarming ceremony was conducted in accordance with traditional rituals in the presence of family members, with no political dignitaries in attendance.
Parvathi Siddaramaiah can be seen standing next to Yatindra Siddaramaiah in a photograph taken during the housewarming ceremony.
Traditional Rituals Performed At Siddaramaiah’s New Home
Various traditional religious rituals, including Ganapathi Homa and Vastu Homa, were performed at Siddaramaiah’s new residence.
The Poornahuti and housewarming ceremonies have also been completed, according to reports. All the rituals were conducted under the guidance of Parvathi Siddaramaiah.
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