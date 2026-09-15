Talaguppa-Bengaluru Express Delayed At Anandapura, Passengers Stranded
The Talaguppa-Bengaluru Express (Train No. 20652) has been delayed at Anandapura after a tree reportedly fell on the railway tracks. Passengers returning to Bengaluru after the Gauri-Ganesha festival have been stranded at the station.
Talaguppa Express To Bengaluru Halted At Anandapura Station
The Talaguppa–Bengaluru Express (Train No. 20652) has been halted at Anandapura station for the past 30 minutes. According to reports, the train is expected to remain at the station for another two to three hours.
Tree Falls On Railway Tracks, Disrupting Train Services
Train services have been disrupted after an elephant reportedly knocked down a tree, causing it to fall onto the railway tracks. Railway staff are working to clear the tree from the tracks.
Police personnel on board have informed passengers that the clearance process could take two to three hours.
Track Inspection Could Determine Further Train Delays
Railway officials will inspect the tracks after the fallen tree is cleared. If the tracks have sustained any damage, train services are likely to face further delays. The Railways has not yet released any official information regarding the matter.
Train Remains Halted Despite Scheduled Arrival In Bengaluru At Noon
The Talaguppa-Bengaluru Express (Train No. 20652) departed at 5:20 am today as scheduled. Under normal circumstances, the train was expected to arrive in Bengaluru at 12:00 pm. However, as of 8:00 am, the train remained halted at Anandapura station.
Passengers Returning To Bengaluru Stranded Due To Route Obstruction
Announcements regarding possible train delays due to an obstruction on the route are being made at the stations.
Passengers returning to Bengaluru after celebrating the Gauri-Ganesha festival are stranded at Anandapura railway station.
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