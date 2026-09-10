A Karnataka government school has just 25 students enrolled in Classes 1 to 7, while only 10 to 15 attend regularly. Despite having three teachers, the school is struggling with admissions. A ₹1,000 incentive has failed to attract new students.

A government school near Sirasappayyana Math in the city is facing a sharp decline in student admissions, with only 25 students currently enrolled in Classes 1 to 7. Of these, just 10 to 15 students attend classes regularly. Despite the low student strength, the school has three teachers, including one permanent teacher and two guest teachers. Some classes reportedly have only a single student, highlighting the extent of the decline.

Just three years ago, the same school had hundreds of students and was a bustling educational institution. Today, its corridors are quiet and several classrooms remain nearly empty. The school has a spacious playground and more than enough classrooms, but the number of students has continued to decline every year.

Three Teachers For A Handful Of Students

Based on the student-teacher ratio, the school would technically require only one teacher. However, it currently has one permanent teacher and two guest teachers on its staff.

The in-charge headmaster, Prahlad Hoogar, is concerned about the declining admissions and has started offering a ₹1,000 incentive from his own pocket for every new student who joins the school. Despite the offer, the school has not been able to attract new admissions.

The English-Medium Effect

The main reason cited for the sharp decline is the opening of new English-medium schools in the surrounding area. A Maulana Azad English Medium School and a Public School have started operating close to the government school.

Before these schools were established, the Sirasappayyana Math government school had a healthy student population. However, the situation is not limited to this institution. Similar trends are reportedly being observed across the region, with Kannada-medium government schools witnessing a significant decline in admissions in areas where new English-medium schools have been established.