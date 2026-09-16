Bengaluru received up to 60 mm of rain after nearly a month, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic jams across the city. Rainwater entered homes in Sultanpalya, while fallen trees and blocked drains disrupted movement.

Bengaluru finally received much-needed relief from the summer-like heat as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday evening, bringing down temperatures but causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The downpour, which came after nearly one-and-a-half months of limited rainfall, flooded low-lying areas, roads, junctions, flyovers and underpasses across the city. Several commuters were left stranded or delayed as traffic movement slowed considerably in many areas.

Rainwater also entered several houses in low-lying areas of Sultanpalya, damaging household items. Meanwhile, fallen trees and branches were reported in a few parts of the city. Civic workers and emergency teams responded quickly and cleared the roads to facilitate the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Traffic Jams Leave Commuters Struggling

The heavy rain resulted in severe traffic congestion across several parts of Bengaluru, with commuters facing a difficult time navigating waterlogged roads.

Trees and branches fell near Garuda Mall in Koramangala, Seshadripuram and Hosmat Hospital. Civic teams reached the affected locations and cleared the debris. According to GBA sources, no casualties were reported in these incidents.

Heavy Rain Floods Several Bengaluru Roads

Waterlogging was reported on several major roads and junctions across the city. Some of the affected locations included Okalipuram Junction, Shivananda Circle Railway Underpass, Richmond Circle, HAL Airport Road, Hebbal Junction Down Ramp, JC Nagar Doordarshan Kendra Circle, SJP Road, Veeranapalya, Jayamahal Railway Underpass, Briand Junction, Chickpet Metro Station, Rupena Agrahara, Srinivagilu, Lavelle Road, Tumkur Road Peenya Flyover, Madiwala Ayyappa Swamy Underpass, BGS Flyover, BGS Flyover Chamarajpet Down Ramp, Palace Guttahalli, Koramangala Ring Road and Garuda Mall Junction.

Where Did The Rain Cause The Most Trouble?

Garbage accumulation blocked drains at Ashok Nagar Pothappa Garden, Palace Guttahalli and HAL Airport Road, restricting the flow of rainwater and resulting in waterlogging on the streets.

Traffic police personnel were seen clearing the garbage with wooden sticks to help the water drain from the roads. Meanwhile, the area beneath the Silk Board Metro Station was heavily waterlogged and resembled a lake.

A social media user named Sadhvi shared a video showing the extent of the waterlogging, with the wheels of auto-rickshaws almost completely submerged in rainwater.

Several Areas Record Over 50 Mm Of Rainfall

Koramangala and Bommanahalli recorded some of the heaviest rainfall, with both areas receiving more than 60 mm of rain.

Other parts of Bengaluru also recorded significant rainfall. Marappanapalya received 58 mm, Nagapura 54.5 mm, Kudlu 52 mm, Sampangiramanagar 45.5 mm, New BLR Road 47 mm, RT Nagar 46.8 mm, Jayanagar 35.4 mm, HSR Layout 31.6 mm and MG Road 29 mm.

The central, southern, eastern and northern parts of the city received good rainfall, while western Bengaluru recorded moderate rainfall.

Weather Department Forecast

The Central Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy skies and moderate rainfall in Bengaluru until September 18. The forecast indicates that the city could continue to receive rain over the next two days.