The incident took place on February 10 at the Government Higher Primary School in Balanja. According to local reports, children were transported in the back of an open pickup truck and a construction tipper vehicle.

A government school in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada is under fire after students were filmed being transported to a study tour packed into the back of an open pickup truck and a tipper vehicle.



Viral videos of the journey have sparked anger among residents, with some saying the children were “loaded like sheep”.