A government school in Balanja, Belthangady taluk, has sparked outrage after students were filmed travelling in an open pickup truck and tipper during a study tour to a honey farm on February 10. Education Department called it gross safety violation.
A government school in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka has come under criticism after students were filmed travelling in unsafe vehicles during a study tour.
The incident took place on February 10 at the Government Higher Primary School in Balanja. According to local reports, children were transported in the back of an open pickup truck and a construction tipper vehicle.
Viral videos of the journey have sparked anger among residents, with some saying the children were “loaded like sheep”.
Visit planned to honey farm
The school’s in-charge headmaster, Mr Kiran, reportedly organised a visit to a honey farm near Nalkuru. The aim of the trip was to give students practical knowledge about apiculture, or beekeeping.
Study tours and eco-tours are encouraged by the Karnataka Education Department to help children learn outside the classroom. However, there are clear safety rules for such trips, especially when it comes to transporting minors.
Alleged violation of safety norms
Instead of arranging a regular school bus or approved vehicle, the school administration allegedly hired a commercial pickup vehicle and a tipper truck. These vehicles are not meant for carrying students.
An education official said that strict guidelines are already in place. “All schools have been issued clear instructions regarding the safety of students during study tours. Using a tipper for student transport is a gross violation of safety norms,” the official stated.
Major safety checks ignored
The use of open and construction-grade vehicles has raised serious concerns about student safety. Such vehicles do not provide proper seating, seat belts or protection in case of sudden braking or accidents.
Notice issued and inquiry begins
The Karnataka Education Department reacted quickly after the videos surfaced. A formal notice has been issued to Headmaster Kiran asking him to explain why such transport was arranged.
The Block Education Officer (BEO) of Belthangady has started a formal inquiry. The officer is scheduled to visit the Balanja school for a direct inspection and to gather more details.
Officials are expected to review whether safety rules were ignored and if further action is required.
Growing concern over student safety
The incident clearly shows an utter negligence towards importance of following safety guidelines during school trips. Parents and local residents have demanded strict action to ensure that such lapses do not happen again.
While educational exposure outside classrooms is important, authorities have stressed that student safety must always come first.
