A man took to Reddit to express his frustration over finding a 2BHK rental home in Bengaluru with his partner. Despite a budget of 30,000 to 35,000 rupees, they face numerous challenges. These include fake online listings, sudden rent increases, unresponsive brokers posing as owners, and properties being rented out too quickly.

Finding a rental home in Bengaluru has become a frustrating experience for one man, who took to Reddit to share the difficulties he and his partner faced while searching for a 2BHK apartment. Their hunt is focused on BTM 2nd Stage, BTM 4th Stage and HSR Layout, with a monthly budget of around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. The couple is hoping to move into a semi-furnished home by the end of September.

The Reddit user said the process of finding a genuine rental listing had become unexpectedly difficult. "My partner and I are a live-in couple looking for a 2BHK semi-furnished flat around BTM 2nd Stage, BTM 4th Stage, or HSR Layout, with a budget of around ₹30–35K/month. Ideally, we’re looking to move in by the end of September. And honestly, finding a genuine listing here has become a full-time job."

Check the viral post here:

According to his post, several properties advertised as available online had already been rented weeks earlier. He also claimed that some properties appeared to become considerably more expensive when prospective tenants contacted the advertiser.

"Every app seems to have the same problems: flats listed as “available” have already been rented out weeks ago; you call about a ₹32K flat and suddenly it’s ₹38–40K + maintenance; “owner” listings somehow turn out to be brokers; brokers stop responding once you ask for the exact location/details; some don’t pick up at all, and a few have shown us a completely different flat after we actually reached the location," he wrote.

The couple also faced another common hurdle: suitable homes were often taken before they could complete the process. "By the time we find a decent flat, it’s already gone. We’re honestly just looking for a genuine, clean, semi-furnished 2BHK from a direct owner or a trustworthy broker," the man concluded.

The post sparked discussion among other Reddit users, with several saying they could relate to the difficulties described. One user wrote, "Bengaluru house hunting is a full-time job now." Another commented, "Finding a decent flat feels impossible lately."

Others focused on the sharp rent difference mentioned in the post. "The ₹32K to ₹40K jump is too real," one person wrote, while another said, "Good flats disappear within hours."

The discussion highlights the difficulties this particular renter says he encountered while searching for accommodation in Bengaluru. Hindustan Times noted that the claims are based on user-generated social media content and have not been independently verified.