A viral video showing two people allegedly fighting after stopping their vehicles on a Bengaluru road has sparked concern among commuters. The incident reportedly caused a major traffic jam, with citizens tagging Bengaluru City Police, who are looking into it.

Bengaluru is no stranger to traffic congestion, with commuters often spending hours on the city's busy roads. While the sheer number of vehicles is a major reason for the daily traffic snarls, incidents of road rage and unnecessary arguments between motorists can make the situation even worse. A brief confrontation between two people can quickly bring an entire stretch of road to a standstill, leaving hundreds of other commuters stuck in traffic.

Recently, a video showing two people allegedly stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road and getting into a fight started doing the rounds on social media. The incident reportedly caused a major traffic pile-up, with several commuters forced to wait as the argument unfolded on the road.

The video has drawn attention to growing concerns over Bengaluru road rage, traffic jams and reckless behaviour on city roads. Annoyed citizens reportedly tagged the Bengaluru City Police on social media, following which the police began looking into the incident.

Your Ego Belongs At Home, Not On The Road

Road rage can begin with something as simple as a minor collision, a sudden lane change or a driver refusing to give way. However, what starts as a brief disagreement can quickly escalate into a heated argument or physical confrontation.

When motorists stop their vehicles in the middle of a busy road to argue, the consequences are not limited to those involved. Other commuters are also affected, with traffic building up behind the vehicles and causing unnecessary delays.

In a city like Bengaluru, where traffic congestion is already a daily challenge, such incidents can make the situation considerably worse. Office-goers, school buses, delivery personnel and emergency vehicles may all get caught in the resulting traffic jam.

Road Rage Is Never The Solution

A few seconds of anger on the road can have serious consequences. An argument can lead to injuries, an accident or legal action, turning a minor traffic dispute into a much more serious matter.

The better approach is to remain calm, avoid unnecessary confrontations and move on whenever possible. If another motorist makes a mistake or behaves impatiently, engaging in an argument is unlikely to solve the problem.

Giving way when possible and remaining patient can help prevent a small disagreement from escalating. More importantly, it can ensure that other road users are not forced to suffer because of a personal dispute.

The Real Win Is Reaching Home Safely

There is little to gain from trying to prove a point during a road rage incident. The real victory is reaching your destination safely without putting yourself or others at risk.

Every commuter on Bengaluru's roads has somewhere to be. A few moments of patience can help prevent accidents, avoid unnecessary legal trouble and ensure that traffic continues to move.

Whether riding a bike, driving a car or simply walking along the road, commuters should avoid getting drawn into unnecessary arguments. Keeping anger and ego under control can go a long way towards making Bengaluru's roads safer.

Bengaluru City Police Look Into ,Viral Video

The video of the road rage incident has been widely circulated on social media. Following complaints and tags from citizens, the Bengaluru City Police are reportedly looking into the matter.

The vehicle registration numbers and location visible in the video could help the police identify those involved and gather more information about the incident. Any further action will depend on the findings of the police investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted how a brief road rage confrontation can affect hundreds of other commuters. With Bengaluru already battling heavy traffic, motorists are being urged to remain patient, avoid unnecessary arguments and not allow anger to take control on the road.

Scroll to load tweet…