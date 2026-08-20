The Karnataka government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough investigation into a fake medicine racket. The team will probe cases across the state, including one registered at Tavarekere Police Station in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive probe into the fake medicine racket and related cases registered across the state.

SIT Composition and Mandate

According to the government order issued on Thursday, the SIT will investigate the case registered at Tavarekere Police Station, Bengaluru South, Cr. No. 266/2026 under BNS sections 276, 318(4) and Sections 51, 63 of the Copyright Act, along with similar cases in other police stations. The SIT team was led by C Vamshikrishna, Joint Commissioner of Police, West, Bengaluru City. Shiv Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru; Lokesh B Jagalasar, Superintendent of Police, CID, Bengaluru; Manjunath Reddy, Assistant Drug Controller, Bengaluru; Namratha Haluru, Assistant Drug Controller, Bengaluru South District, and Neha Murgi, Drug Inspector, Bengaluru South District, are also involved in the team.

The order has also been marked to the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka; Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru; and other senior police and drug department officials for necessary action. The SIT has been directed to carry out the investigation and submit the investigation report to the competent court. A copy of the report should also be submitted to the government through the DG&IGP, Bengaluru.

SIT Empowered for State-Wide Probe

The move comes amid growing concerns over the circulation of spurious drugs in the state. The government has empowered the SIT to function as a police station under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023 for the entire state of Karnataka.

The order was signed by S Ambika, Under Secretary to Government, Home Department (Crimes). (ANI)