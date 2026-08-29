An ex-NHS doctor has highlighted India's easy access to medicines at night, saying moving abroad is not always a bed of roses. Her Instagram video comparing healthcare experiences in India and the UK sparked discussion online.

Moving abroad is often seen as a pathway to better opportunities, healthcare and quality of life. However, an ex-NHS doctor in the UK has offered a different perspective, reminding people that life overseas comes with its own challenges. Dr Deepanjali Sharma recently shared an Instagram video highlighting one aspect of life in India that she appreciates: the relatively easy access to medicines and healthcare services, even late at night.

Sharma, who has previously worked with the NHS in the UK, compared her experience of accessing medicines in India with what she experienced in the UK and other Western countries. Her comments have sparked a conversation online about healthcare accessibility, life abroad and the realities of moving away from India.

It Is Such A Blessing To Be In India

In her Instagram video, Sharma explained that she was out late at night to purchase medicines and IV injections after her husband, who is also a doctor, suddenly fell ill.

She said her husband initially developed a headache before experiencing repeated vomiting.

“Right now, I'm heading out to get some medications and IV injections for him. And it is in moments like these that I realise it is such a blessing to be in India,” Sharma said.

According to Sharma, being able to access medicines at around 10 pm without having to go through a lengthy process made her appreciate an aspect of healthcare in India that people may sometimes take for granted.

She suggested that the same situation could have been more complicated in the UK, where accessing medicines or immediate medical assistance can involve additional steps, particularly outside regular hours.

Moving Abroad Is Not A Bed Of Roses

Sharma said that even as a doctor and certified clinical practitioner, she would not necessarily be able to obtain medicines for her husband in the UK in the same way.

She also pointed to the pressure faced by emergency departments, saying they can be heavily burdened and that patients may have to wait for medical assistance depending on the circumstances.

Based on her personal experience, Sharma urged people not to assume that moving abroad automatically means having a better or easier life.

“So, to anyone who thinks that moving abroad is all hunky-dory and a bed of roses, it's not. There are many struggles. Things that we take for granted in India present themselves as struggles over there,” she said.

She added that living in India should not automatically be viewed as a disadvantage and that people should consider the advantages and limitations of their individual circumstances.

No Country Offers A 100/100 Experience

In the caption accompanying the video, Sharma acknowledged that India has several areas that require improvement. However, she said people should also recognise the things that work well in the country.

“It's always very easy to look at the not-so-good aspects of our own country, India, without realising how moving and living abroad is not a bed of roses either! There are definitely loads of things that need improvement in our country, but we shouldn't forget no country offers a 100/100 best-case-scenario experience to us!”

Sharma said her post was based on her personal circumstances and acknowledged that not everyone in India has the same level of access to healthcare and other services.

“This is just me appreciating some things I enjoy as a privilege of being an Indian (and I agree not everyone may be as privileged as I am to enjoy those benefits in my country), but hey, I am just sharing my situation and story with you all,” she added.

Her comments have since resonated with social media users, particularly those who have experienced healthcare systems in India and abroad.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted users to share their own experiences of healthcare accessibility and life in Western countries.

One user commented: "That's true. Accessibility for medicines and healthcare is the best in India. Especially for elective cases. Yes there are multiple things wrong with Indian healthcare as well but not Accessibility. But we also need to note that work life balance is better for doctors in these western countries."

Another user commented: "100% agreed. As a NHS trainee, I agree with you completely! "

The discussion highlighted the contrasting experiences people can have when navigating healthcare systems in India and abroad. While Sharma's post focused on her personal experience of accessing medicines at night, the reactions also pointed to other factors, such as doctors' work-life balance and the broader strengths and limitations of different healthcare systems.

Ultimately, Sharma's message was not that one country offers a perfect lifestyle over another, but that moving abroad comes with both advantages and challenges. Her experience has encouraged people to look beyond idealised perceptions of life overseas and consider the everyday realities of living in another country.